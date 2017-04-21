Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Media witnesses speak about the late Thursday night execution of Ledell Lee in Varner, Ark., early Friday, April 21, 2017. Lee was the first inmate put to death in the state since 2005. John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, from left, Sean Murphy of The Associated Press and Marine Glisovic witnessed Lee's death. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 file photo, Ledell Lee appears in Pulaski County Circuit Court for a hearing in which lawyers argued to stop his execution which is scheduled for Thursday. Unless a court steps in, Lee and Stacey Johnson are set for execution Thursday night. Lee was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing Debra Reese with a tire iron in February 1993 in Jacksonville. (Benjamin Krain/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)
Scott Langley of Ghent, New York, holds a sign near the Cummins Unit prison near Varner, Arkansas, to protest executions set for Thursday, April 20, 2017. Arkansas adopted an aggressive schedule of eight executions in an 11-day period, but stays have been issued for four of the men initially set to die. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaks with reporters early Friday, April 21, 2017, following the execution of death row inmate Ledell Lee. Lee's death late Thursday night was Arkansas' first execution since 2005. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, waits at a desk behind an Arkansas flag for a telephone call with news from the death chamber at the Cummins Unit prison on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected stay requests from Ledell Lee, allowing his execution to proceed at the prison near Varner, Ark. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)
Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, waits at a desk for a telephone call with news from the death chamber at the Cummins Unit prison near Varner, Ark., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected stay requests from Ledell Lee, allowing his execution to proceed at the prison. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel)