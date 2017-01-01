Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kent State University speedster Dri Archer puts a move on two Arkansas State defenders on a 44 yard run during a second quarter run that set up the Flashes first score in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University runningback Trayion Durham is taken down by Arkansas State defender Cole Lorigan on a first quarter run in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Dana Brown sacks Arkansas State quarterback Ryan Aplin in the second quarter in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University receiver Matthew Hurdle gets a few words from head coach Darrell Hazell after he was assessed two 15-yard penalties after a second quarter Golden Flashes touchdown against Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University head coach Darrell Hazell (left) and Colin Reardon celebrate the Golden Flashes second quarter touchdown against Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University fans cheer on the Golden Flashes as they take on Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kent State University's Dri Archer walks off the field after after the Golden Flashes 17-13 loss to Arkansas State in the Go Daddy.COM Bowl on Sunday, Jan 6, 2013 in Mobile, Alabama. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)