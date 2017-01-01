Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Larry Modic looks at water-soaked tools in his home on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
State Rep. Zack Milkovich, (left) and Ernie Tarle help carry items out of the home of Larry Modic on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Larry Modic (left) greets Akron Police Chief James Nice who stopped by to give Larry more time than the originally alloted two hours to clear out his home on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Volunteers Ernie Tarle and his son Zack (right) gather up water-soaked tools with the help of Rep. Zack Milkovich, (center) in the home of Larry Modic on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The back of the home of Larry Modic, condemned by the City of Akron and scheduled for future demolition, on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
The garage behind the home of Larry Modic, condemned by the City of Akron and scheduled for future demolition, on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Water damage on the second floor of the home of Larry Modic, condemned by the City of Akron and scheduled for future demolition, on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A second floor room in the home of Larry Modic, condemned by the City of Akron and scheduled for future demolition, on Saturday, in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
A sleeping cot and personal items on the second floor of the home of Larry Modic, condemned by the City of Akron and scheduled for future demolition. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
News media talk to Akron Police Chief James Nice (left) at the home of Larry Modic on Saturday in Akron. Modic was given two hours to clean out the house, but later was given more time by Akron Police Chief James Nice. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jerry Czarnecki, of Cleveland, a longtime friend of Larry Modic, carries water-soaked tools out of Mordic's house on Saturday in Akron. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Larry Modic looks at papers in his home on Saturday in Akron. Water from the second floor had flooded the home. Modic was given two hours to clean out the house but later was given more time by Akron Police Chief James Nice. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)