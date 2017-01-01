Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bob Simonovich, 41, of Lorain throws out the first pitch at the Akron RubberDucks game vs. the Bowie Baysox on Friday at Canal Park in Akron. Simonovich served 14-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bob Simonovich, 41, of Lorain sits in the press box waiting to take stats during the Akron RubberDucks game vs. the Bowie Baysox on Friday at Canal Park in Akron. Simonovich served 14-years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)