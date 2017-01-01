Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Shawn E. Ford Jr., 18, of Akron, has been charged in the bludgeoning murders of Jeff Schobert, and his wife, Margaret J. Peg Schobert. Ford is charged with two counts aggravated murder, two counts aggravated robbery, two counts aggravated burgulary and grand theft. Ford is currently in the Portage County Jail on unrelated charges.
New Franklin Police detective Mike Hitchens (right) announces the arrest of Shawn E. Ford Jr. in the murders of Jeffrey and Margaret Schobert during a news conference as he holds up the press release at New Franklin City Hall as he stands with New Franklin detective Nick Bollas Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)