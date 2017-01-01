Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jaclyn Schler and Zach Crabbe of Akron, sample some of the food at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Guests enjoyed beer and food at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Art Museums Chief of Staff and Director of Special Projects Jennifer Shipman presents Ron Shea of R. Shea Brewing of Akron with the peoples choice award for his beer at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Saturday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert Sharp of Mansfield (left), Tess Rood of Fairlawn and Josh Morris of Mansfield enjoy some food and refreshments at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kel Hess of Brimfield serves up a beer to Cory Sheldon of Streetsboro at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Lawrence Taylor of Cincinnati samples a Norka soda at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Amber Denker of Tallmadge (left) and Amy Ewards of Stow pose for a photo at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Laurie Burkhardt-Luff of Cuyahoga Falls, David and Loretta Beule of the Canton Brewing Co. and Paul Luff of Cyuahoga Falls talk Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Taylor Goins of Cleveland (left) and Tim Pagliari of Kent sample some of the food at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
L John MacAleese and Sharon Neidert of Mogadore get ready to sample some Thirsty Dog Beer poured by Dunyell and Tim Conrad of Wadsworth at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Saturday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
John R. Bikis of Canton samples one of the beers at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Saturday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Thirsty Dog Brewing Owner John Najeway and Laurie Burkhardt-Luff who's Great-Great Grandparents founded the Burkhardt Brewery in Akron pose for a photo at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Saturday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Kayla Rankin and Cory Burdett of Massillon sample some fo the food at the Akron Art Museum's 10th annual Art & Ale event on Friday at the Akron Art Museum in Akron. Guests enjoyed beer from local brewers and other parts of Ohio, food from local purveyors. The event is a fundraiser for the museum. (Dan Bruabker/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
