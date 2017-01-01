Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joe Goshe, of Green, works on a drawing of burlesque model Fantasie D. Light at Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Tim Switalski, of Brecksville, concentrates as he does a drawing along with Scott Schulman, of Stow, Joe Goshe, of Green and Andrew Sunderland, of Cuyahoga Falls at Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Burlesque model Fantasie D. Light poses for artists during Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Scott Schulman, of Stow (bottom), Joe Goshe, of Green (center) and Andrew Sunderland, of Cuyahoga Falls, draw a pose at Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Artist's (from left) Tim Switalski, of Brecksville, Scott Schulman, of Stow, Joe Goshe, of Green and Andrew Sunderland, of Cuyahoga Falls draw burlesque model Fantasie D. Light at Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tim Schwenk and Chuck Slonaker, both of Cuyahoga Falls, take part in Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Andrew Sunderland, of Cuyahoga Falls, works on a piece at Dr. Sketchy's Ant-Art School at The Lounge on Paul Williams St. in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)