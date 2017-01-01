Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Now, Mes Petits&pour La France! by Roy Lichtenstein is part of the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art, now through July 23, that celebrates women culled from its permanent collection. (Canton Museum of Art)
Tunnels by Lindsey Bryan. The CMA School of Art and the CMA Summer Art Camp, attendees will share their love for visual literacy from local author and illustrator, Lindsey Bryan. A graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art with a BFA in Illustration and a concentration in Creative Writing, she now works for American Greetings. Lindsey is one of the many guest presenters who will read books to children during Milk + Bookies.
Liz by Andy Warhol, is part of the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art, now through July 23, that celebrates women culled from its permanent collection. (Canton Museum of Art)