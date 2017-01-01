Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Harold Edgerton (American, 1903-1990)Football Kick, before 1939
Gelatin Silver Print, Yale University Art Gallery, Courtesy of the Harold and Esther Edgerton Family Foundation Courtesy of the University Art Museum, Colorado State University, and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon is just one of the pieces on display at the 'Scrimmage' Exhibition which opens Aug 1 in Conjunction with Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival at the Canton Museum of Art, Celebrating a Major Football-themed Art Exhibit.
Ernie Barnes (American, 1938-2009) Fumble in the Line, 1990
Ernie Barnes (American, 1938-2009) Fumble in the Line, 1990

Acrylic on canvas ©Ernie Barnes Family Trust Courtesy of the University Art Museum, Colorado State University, and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon.
Lewis Wickes Hine (American, 1879-1940), Three Boys at Football Practice, 1935, Gelatin silver print, Courtesy of George Eastman House, International Museum of Photography and Film Courtesy of the University Art Museum, Colorado State University, and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon.