Courtney Cable, who is helping coordinate the Knight Foundation-funded Curated Storefront project shows off a lit up Zelda-like heart in the South Main street window of the Akron-Summit County Public Library on Friday in Akron. Tweeting #iloveakron helps light up the hearts. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Photographer Shane Wynn talks about her empowered women in under utilized spaces series of portraits that she is preparing to hang in the windows of the former Ohio Brewing Company space as part of the Knight Foundation-funded Curated Storefront project on Friday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Library visitors work near two of the five Zelda-like heart in the South Main street window of the Akron-Summit County Public Library on Friday in Akron. Tweeting #iloveakron helps light up the hearts. The hearts are part of the Knight Foundation-funded Curated Storefront project. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Photographer Shane Wynn talks poses with her portrait of her Elizabeth Sandwick in the WhiteLaw Building in the former location of peanut shoppe entitled Nuts which is from her empowered women in underutilized spaces series of portraits that will hang in the windows of the former Ohio Brewing Company space as part of the Knight Foundation-funded Curated Storefront project on Friday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)