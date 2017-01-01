Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Diane Arbus, A Family on Their Lawn One Sunday in Westchester, New York, 1968, 1968 (printed 1973), gelatin silver print, Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Museum Acquisition Fund, 1981.43
Danny Lyon, Visiting Room,1968-69 (printed c. 1980), gelatin silver print, 8.125 x 12.0625 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Gift of Mark Reichman, 2006.224
Carrie Mae Weems, Untitled from the Kitchen Table Series, 1990, gelatin silver prints, Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Knight Purchase Fund for Photographic Media, 1996.4 a-c
Mary Ellen Mark, Tiny and Keanna Rose in Bed, Seattle, 1990 (printed 2004), selenium toned gelatin silver print, 8.6875 x 12.9375 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Knight Purchase for Photographic Media 2004.26
Jim Goldberg, Untitled from the Rich and Poor Series, 1979 (printed 1985), gelatin silver print, 13.875 x 10.75 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Museum Acquisition Fund 1986.31
Larry Fink, John Sabatine and Father-in-Law, June 1977, gelatin silver print, Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Gift of Dr. Stephen Nicholas, 2009.247
Ken Heyman, Couple, AIDS Project, NYC, 1984, gelatin silver print, 10.5 x 7.125 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Gift of Soraya Betterton 2010.219
Helen Levitt, New York, 1972 (printed 1989), chromogenic print, 10.75 x 16.25 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Gift of Joan Liftin 1998.48
Joseph Vitone, Marc and Salvatore Vitone, father and son at Howard Street, Akron, Ohio, 1999, gelatin silver print, 17.375 x 21.875 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Museum Acquisition Fund 2004.9
Bea Nettles, Newborn Gavin, from Life's Lessons: A Mother's Journal series, 1988, Polaroid print, 25.75 x 21.875 in. Collection of the Akron Art Museum, Gift of the artist 2011.11