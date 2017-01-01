Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Artist William Brouillard's Leaf Platter, a wheel thrown an altered; stoneware with wax resist leaf pattern in raw clay red shiny glaze, 2016 is part of the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
Artist John Myazawa's (from left) Jar, 2017, Not a Jar, 2017, Not, 2017, a Jarnot, Jarnot, in the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
Artist John Klassen, #2 Casserole, Salt Glazed is part of the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
Artist's Ryan Osborne, Untitled, coil-built native clay mixture, gold leaf, 2016 is part of the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
Artist Brinsley Tyrrell's Goblets, done in a Shino glaze and wood fired is part of the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
Artist Brinsley Tyrrell's Wood Nymph done in a Shino glaze and wood fired is part of the Fired in Freedom currently on view at the Hiram College Gelbke Fine Art Gallery. The exhibit showcases the work of over 20 artists who have pooled resources to be able to fire a wood-kiln on the farm of Brinsley Tyrrell located in Freedom Township just north of Ravenna.
TOLEDO: A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs.