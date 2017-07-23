Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Canton Museum of Art presents the showcase of ceramic works from The Bill and Liz Hunt Collection now through July 23, 2017. One of the pieces on exhibit, Roddy Reed (American). Presentation Bowl, 2002. Hand built white earthenware, 6 x 6 x 3 � in. � Canton Museum of Art Permanent Collection. (Photo courtesy Canton Museum of Art)
The Canton Museum of Art presents the showcase of ceramic works from The Bill and Liz Hunt Collection now through July 23, 2017. One of the pieces on exhibit, Bill Campbell (American). Crystal-Glazed Plate, 2000. Clay, 13 x 13 x 1 � in. � Canton Museum of Art Permanent Collection. (Photo courtesy Canton Museum of Art)
The Canton Museum of Art presents the showcase of ceramic works from The Bill and Liz Hunt Collection now through July 23, 2017. One of the pieces on exhibit, James Tisdale (American). Woodlike Teapot, 1990. Redware, 8 x 10 � x 2 in. � Canton Museum of Art Permanent Collection. (Photo courtesy Canton Museum of Art)
The Canton Museum of Art presents the showcase of ceramic works from The Bill and Liz Hunt Collection now through July 23, 2017. One of the pieces on exhibit, Robert Sperry (American). Sculpture with Ball, circa 1987. Hand built stoneware, 4 7/8 x 2 5/8 x 2 in. � Canton Museum of Art Permanent Collection. (Photo courtesy Canton Museum of Art)
The Canton Museum of Art presents the showcase of ceramic works from The Bill and Liz Hunt Collection now through July 23, 2017. One of the pieces on exhibit, Jackie Cohen and Vaughan L. Smith (Canadian). Bowl with Birds and Egg, 1990. Earthenware, 6 � x 6 � x 2 in. � Canton Museum of Art Permanent Collection. (Photo courtesy Canton Museum of Art)
Thirty Summa Health emergency medicine residents who are losing their training program when the health system loses accreditation on July 1 have issued a letter thanking the nurses, staff and former ER doctors who trained them.