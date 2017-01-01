Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bryan Atkinson, 8 (left) Shreeis Terrell-Hill, 11 and her sister Monique Terrell-Hill, 9, look through their yearbook at STEAM Academy, a charter school, created by their art teacher Nicole Bozickovich at the school. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
My'Linh Eagle, 6 colors the cover of his STEAM Academy yearbook at the charter school Wednesday. His art teacher Nicole Bozickovich photographed all the children at no charge, provided parents with prints and created the yearbook that has a cover that the children may color. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nicole Bozickovich (center) the art teacher at STEAM Academy, a charter school, passes out yearbooks to students My'Linh Eagle, 6 (front left) A'Mya Meadows, 6 her sister Da'Rya Meadows, 5, Bryan Atkinson, 8, Shreeis Terrell-Hill, 11 and her sister Monique Terrell-Hill, 9, at the school. Bozickovich photographed all the children at no charge, provided parents with prints and created the yearbook that has a cover that the children may color. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nicole Bozickovich (right) the art teacher at STEAM Academy, a charter school, looks through the school's yearbook with student Da'Rya Meadows, 5, at the school Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
