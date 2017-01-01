Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron clenches his fist as he campaigns in Rodez, southern France, Friday. The 39-year-old independent candidate faces far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
In this file photo dated Friday, March 2, 2012, French far-right National Front party leader and candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Marine Le Pen, center right, is greeted by a butcher as she visits the Agriculture Fair in Paris. The seasoned campaigner Marine Le Pen seems to have polished her image ahead of the Sunday May 7 2017, runoff presidential election, although her background and driving ambition has moulded her over many years of political campaigning. The 48-year-old mother of three Marine Le Pen portrays herself as the guardian of a disabused France, where citizens are losing their culture, and their sovereignty to the European Union.(AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer)
Children walk past election campaign posters for French centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in Osses, southwestern France, Friday. France will vote on Sunday in the second round of the presidential election. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)