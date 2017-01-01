Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The front entrance of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Village goal is to attract millions of people here each year from outside the region. People behind the scenes enthusiastically use the word Disney in describing not just the onsite sports and other entertainment but also the impact the 100-plus acre development could have in transforming the area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction men work underneath the stadium seating at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When completed, Benson Stadium will be in competition with other musical venues in the area, including Blossom Music Center in Summit County. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction workers work on building a balcony at the new stadium in April. The NFL-caliber stadium can easily accommodate concerts and other non-sports entertainment by designing a unique stage that opens out of one side of the seating area. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Baker, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame looks over a model of the Johnson Controls HOF Village. Elected officials in the Stark County city last week approved the bulk of the estimated $600 million project that will add a luxury hotel, retailers, living spaces for retired ballplayers, offices, multiple sports fields, small indoor arena and more to the current football museum and renovated stadium. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Construction workers work on fields number three and four at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in April. In total there will be eight fields that can handle football, soccer and lacrosse for youth sports activities and camps. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Pete Fierle, Chief of Staff & Vice President of Communications, points out features at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on a video screen at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A model of the Johnson Controls HOF Village in a conference room at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Artist rendering of Tom Benson Hal of Fame Stadium and the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Artist rendering of the hotel for the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Artist rendering of the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Artist rendering of Tom Benson Hal of Fame Stadium in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Artist rendering of Tom Benson Hal of Fame Stadium in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Artist rendering of the interior of the hotel for the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton. (Pro Football Hall of Fame)