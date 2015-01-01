Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen stand in the Ansari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, Friday. Syrian rebels outside Aleppo on Friday shelled a neighborhood in the northern city, killing three people in the first bombardment since government forces took control of the whole city after opposition fighters in the eastern parts withdrew, state TV reported. (SANA via AP)
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian army soldiers flash the victory sign near their tank in the Sukkari neighborhood, east Aleppo, Syria, Friday. Syrian rebels outside Aleppo on Friday shelled a neighborhood in the northern city, killing three people in the first bombardment since government forces took control of the whole city after opposition fighters in the eastern parts withdrew, state TV reported. (SANA via AP)
In this Dec. 5 photo, a Syrian boy walks amid the wreckage of damaged buildings and shops in the eastern city of Aleppo, Syria. As the battle for Aleppo winds down after more than four years of brutal street fighting and punishing aerial bombardments, the staggering extent of destruction begins to emerge: Tens of thousands of homes and apartments have been rendered uninhabitable, most factories have been looted or destroyed and some ancient landmarks have been reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)