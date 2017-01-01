Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Jason Giambi swings for a strike on his way to striking out against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game on Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Cleveland Indians' Brett Myers delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game on Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Houston Astros' Lucas Harrell follows through on a pitch against the Cleveland Indians in the second inning of a baseball game on Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Cleveland Indians' Brett Myers delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
The crowd cheers and Cleveland Indians right fielder Nick Swisher watches the ball go over the wall for a solo homer for Houston Astros' Rick Ankiel in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers licks his fingers after giving up a second home run to the Houston Astros in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, April 19, 2013, in Houston. Astros' J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and Rick Ankiel a solo. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)