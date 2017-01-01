Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor flips the ball to Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel was safe at second base. Evan Gattis was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Josh Reddick reaches for a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Kipnis was out on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his ball after hitting a one-run double off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the fifth inning Tuesday in Cleveland. Yuli Gurriel scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (right) congratulates Austin Jackson after Jackson hit a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel in the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (right) waits for Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson to run the bases after Jackson hit a solo home run in the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians' Austin Jackson watches the ball after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel in the third inning Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers during the first inning of the team's game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin delivers during the first inning of the team's game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak
Houston Astros' Teoscar Hernandez (35) grimaces as he puts weight on his leg, during the eighth inning of the Astros' game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday in Cleveland. Hernandez collided with Jose Altuve. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
A 26-year-old Akron man is accused of trying to get into the Summit County Courthouse and the county jail several times while carrying a firearm and accompanied by children in handcuffs, authorities said.