Congolese police patrol in Kinshasa, Congo, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Military and police units are deployed across the capital of Congo amid fears of unrest on the last official day of President Joseph Kabila's mandate. Kabila intends to stay on after the midnight deadline, as a court has ruled he can stay in power until new elections are held. � (AP Photo/John Bompengo)
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2016 file photo, Congo's largest opposition party leader Etienne Tshisekedi, center, is greeted by supporters at the airport in Kinshasa, Congo. Tshisekedi on Tuesday, Dec. 20, urged peaceful resistance to the "coup d'etat" he said President Joseph Kabila carried out by staying in power after his mandate expired at midnight. Angry demonstrators began putting up barricades in the capital, Kinshasa, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the crowds. (AP Photo/John Bompengo, File)
People walk near burning debris during protests in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Human Rights Watch says security forces have killed three people in Congo's capital and arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power. (AP Photo/John Bompengo)
Riot police remove barricade used to block a road during a protests in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Human Rights Watch says security forces have killed three people in Congo's capital and arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila's hold on power. (AP Photo/John Bompengo)