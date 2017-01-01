Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(From left) Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson star in The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn - Part 2. (Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment)
Hundreds of ticket holders wait in line for the 10 and 10:30pm showings of Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 at the Regal Interstate Park Cinema 18 Thursday in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
"The things I do for my daughter, " Charlotte Allen (left) of Akron says as she waits in line with her daughter Crystal Allen, 14, with hundreds of other ticket holders for the 10 pm showing of Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 at the Regal Interstate Park Cinema 18 Thursday in Green. They started waiting in line at 7pm. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hundreds of ticket holders wait in line for the 10 and 10:30pm showings of Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 at the Regal Interstate Park Cinema 18 Thursday in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tameka Jackson, 19, of Akron, (left) waits for her sister to arrive as she meets fellow ticket holders Ali Booth, of Akron, and her friends Vanessa Meade, of Massillon, and Vanessa's sister Rachel Gruic, of Akron, as they wait in line with hundreds of others for the 10 and 10:30pm showings of Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 at the Regal Interstate Park Cinema 18 Thursday in Green. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
(From left) Kellan Lutz and Kristen Stewart star in The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn - Part 2. (Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment)
Kristen Stewart stars in The Twilight Sage: Breaking Dawn - Part 2. (Andrew Cooper/Summit Entertainment)
Close to two dozen people wait outside of the Regal Cinema Independence 10 on Independence Avenue for the Twilight Saga Marathon that started at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Mike CardewAkron Beacon Journal)