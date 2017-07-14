Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis, middle, scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Home plate umpire Cory Blaser, left, makes the call. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis, left, scores past Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, center, hands the ball to manager Terry Francona as he is removed during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, July 14, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)