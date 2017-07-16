Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez, left, speaks to pitcher Trevor Bauer, center, in the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians' Dan Otero, left, places his hand to his head as he waits for Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie, right, to run the bases after Lowrie hit a home run in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Dan Otero wipes his face as he is removed in the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien, right, prepares his throw over Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) to complete a double play in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Indians' Michael Brantley was out at first base. Oakland won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer, center, hands the ball to manager Terry Francona, left, as he is removed in the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
