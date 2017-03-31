Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Traffic is bumper to bumper as people scrambled to find alternate routes on Friday, March 31, 2017. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse Thursday, completely shutting down the heavily traveled highway. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
Construction crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 as the Midtown skyline stands in the background in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic got even worse Friday, the morning after a raging fire underneath Interstate 85 collapsed an elevated portion of the highway and shut down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Construction crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic got even worse Friday, the morning after a raging fire underneath Interstate 85 collapsed an elevated portion of the highway and shut down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Pedestrians walk down a closed portion of Piedmont Avenue near an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31, 2017. Atlanta's dreadful rush-hour traffic got even worse Friday, the morning after a raging fire underneath Interstate 85 collapsed an elevated portion of the highway and shut down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city. (AP Photo/David Goldman)