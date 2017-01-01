Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Young women listen to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
This combination of photos provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office shows four men who went missing last week: Tom Meo, top left; Jimi Tar Patrick, bottom left; Dean Finocchiaro, top right; and Mark Sturgis, bottom right. Cosmo DiNardo, a 20-year-old linked to a Pennsylvania farm at the center of a search for the four missing men, was arrested Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one man's car after he went missing, authorities said in announcing the first big break in the case. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)