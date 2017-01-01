Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (center) joined by other Trump Cabinet members Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, top, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is greeted in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington prior to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign season, communications that spurred calls in Congress for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Cheryl Kreiser of Silver Spring, Md. holds up a sign outside Justice Department in Washington, Thursday as she joined a group to protest Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington about news reports of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' contact with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. The revelation is spurring growing calls in Congress in both parties for him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday as he and fellow senators returned to their offices after votes to confirm two of President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson was confirmed as secretary of the Department of House and Urban Development on a vote of 58-41. A few hours later, the Senate backed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to be energy secretary, 62-37. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)