Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Britain's Andy Murray makes a backhand return during his semifinal win over Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Kolbe,Pool)
Britain's Andy Murray reaches for a return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday. (AP Photo/Andrew Brownbill)
Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his semifinal win over Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Kolbe,Pool)
Britain's Andy Murray (right) is congratulated by Switzerland's Roger Federer after Murray won their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Britain's Andy Murray hits a forehand return to Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)