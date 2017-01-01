Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
United States' Coco Vandeweghe sticks her tongue out as she plays a shot to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Germany's Angelique Kerber plays a forehand to United States' Coco Vandeweghe during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Germany's Angelique Kerber makes a forehand return to United States' Coco Vandeweghe during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Britain's Andy Murray yells out while playing Germany's Mischa Zverev during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Germany's Mischa Zverev plays a forehand to Britain's Andy Murray during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Germany's Mischa Zverev celebrates after defeating Britain's Andy Murray during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Britain's Andy Murray cools off during a break in play against Germany's Mischa Zverev during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Germany's Mischa Zverev returns to Britain's Andy Murray during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)