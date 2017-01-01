Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Patrick Boggs is being held as a person of interest in the fatal fire in Akron that left seven people dead Monday. Boggs' estranged wife, Angela Boggs, died in the fire along with her boyfriend and five children. Patrick Boggs served more than 12 years in prison on arson charges after being convicted of dousing his wife in kerosene and trying to set her on fire in 2001. (Courtesy of Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
Two adults and five children died in this house fire on Fultz Street Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A memorial has been set up at the Fultz Street home where seven people died in a fire Monday. (Amanda Garrett/Akron Beacon Journal)