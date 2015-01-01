Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An empty lot on Beachside Boulevard on Chippewa Lake on Saturday. Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, 45, was reported missing Friday under "suspicious circumstances." Police found his car in a lot on Beachside Boulevard on Chippewa Lake. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lafayette Township's administration building at 6776 Wedgewood Road on Saturday. Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron, 45, was reported missing Friday under "suspicious circumstances." Police found his car in a lot on Beachside Boulevard on Chippewa Lake. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)