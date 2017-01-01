Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A State Fire Marshal walks past the home at 1370 Hillcrest Street, during a search at two homes on Hillcrest Street Thursday just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man examines fire damage while a memorial grows outside 693 Fultz Street on Wednesday in Akron. A fire broke out at the home on Monday killing five children and two adults. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police and State Fire Marshals come out of 1374 Hillcrest Street as they search that home Thursday and the one next door at 1370 Hillcrest Street in Akron just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Akron Police detective looks through a window at 1370 Hillcrest Street, during a search Thursday of two homes on Hillcrest Street just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Akron Police officer stands in front of 1370 Hillcrest Street, one of the homes searched by State Fire Marshals, Akron Police and Akron Fire Thursday just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
State Fire Marshals, Akron Police and Akron Fire executed a search warrant Thursday at two homes 1374 (left) and 1370 Hillcrest Street in Akron just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Akron fire official carries two gas cans away to his truck during a search of two homes Thursday on Hillcrest Street in Akron just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
A State Fire Marshal carries a bag evidence to his vehicle during a search of two homes 1374 and 1370 Hillcrest Street on Thursday just around the corner from the site of Monday's fatal fire on Fultz Street in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)