Laura Kozakiewycz, 49, shows a photo she took after she escaped the fire that the destroyed her apartment building and where two people died at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Medina. Kozakiewycz spoke about her experience at the home of a friend where she is staying. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Officials walk past what remains of an apartment building where two people died in a fire at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive in Medina. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Laura Kozakiewycz, 49, talks about escaping the fire that the destroyed her apartment building and where two people died at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive on Thursday in Medina. Kozakiewycz spoke about her experience at the home of a friend where she is staying. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Allison Mundson, 34 looks out her living room window at the building that two people died in a fire at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio State Fire Marshals stand with Columbia Gas workers near the what remains of an apartment building where two people died in the fire at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive in Medina. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Columbia Gas workers stand near the what remains of an apartment building where one person died in the fire at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Columbia Gas workers stand near the what remains of an apartment building where two people died in a fire at Medina Village Apartments on Springbrook Drive in Medina. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Officials at the scene of a fatal fire at Medina Village apartments complex on Springbrook in Medina. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
