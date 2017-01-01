Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo is squat and square like other box cars, but it's fast and fun to drive, too. (Bruce Benedict)
The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo version can be had with a panoramic sunroof for an extra $1,000 and a "technology package" that includes an improved navigation system, power mirrors, blind spot detection and a Harman Kardon audio system. (Bruce Benedict)
The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo's cargo volume is 61 cubic feet, with the seats folded flat -- enough to carry a bicycle, your golf bag and your golf partner. (Bruce Benedict)
One option with the 2017 Kia Soul Turbo is a 10-way power seat with lumbar adjustments. A heated steering wheel and heated seats are too. (Bruce Benedict)
The 2017 Kia Soul Turbo is zippy corner to corner and around city streets. (Bruce Benedict)