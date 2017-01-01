Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Robert E. Yoakum Award that was given to Roland Lindsay, CEO of the Lindsay Concrete Company. Lindsay, a pioneer in the concrete business, recently received the award from the National Precast Concrete Association. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Roland Lindsay, CEO of the Lindsay Concrete Company, is framed by the Robert E. Yoakum Award in his office. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Roland Lindsay, CEO of the Lindsay Concrete Company, stands by a group of box culverts cast . Lindsay, a pioneer in the concrete business, recently received the Robert E. Yoakum Award, the highest award that is bestowed by the National Precast Concrete Association. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)