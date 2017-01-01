Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A sample of wild boar sausage simmers in a frying pan at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The small Louisiana slaughterhouse has a big mission: getting restaurants and home cooks to take a bite out of the state's $74 million-plus in annual damage from feral hogs. Their main business is butchering wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Owner Charlie Munford watches as Javier Perez moves wild boar hanging on hooks at the Springfield Slaughterhouse in Springfield, La. The small Louisiana slaughterhouse has a big mission: getting restaurants and home cooks to take a bite out of the state's $74 million-plus in annual damage from feral hogs. Their main business is butchering wild boar, which otherwise would be gobbling crops, competing with local wildlife and ripping up levees, fragile wetlands and other green spaces. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A wild boar walks in a swamp, in Slidell, La. Feral hogs are believed to cause $76 million or more in damage across the state every year but in recent years a small Louisiana slaughterhouse has begun butchering the hogs and selling the product to grocery stores and restaurants as part of an effort to help control the hogs' numbers. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)
COVENTRY TWP.: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is on the verge of rebuilding the aging East Reservoir dam — a massive project that will affect life in the Portage Lakes area for more than a year.