Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 4, 2017 photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. Testimony submitted to Ohio lawmakers largely opposes a proposed special fee on FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday though the Akron-based utility says the money is needed to secure the future of Ohio's two aging nuclear plants, the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
In this April 12, 2005 photo, operator Kevin Holko monitors the control room during a scheduled refueling shutdown at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant in North Perry, Ohio. Testimony submitted to Ohio lawmakers largely opposes a proposed special fee on FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state, The Plain Dealer reported Thursday though the Akron-based utility says the money is needed to secure the future of Ohio's two aging nuclear plants, the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
LAFAYETTE TWP.: A Christmas tree trimmed with white lights, a heart ornament and the word “hope” still stands in the front room of Bryon Macron’s tidy colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac outside Medina.