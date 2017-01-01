Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Oct. 18, 2008 photo, Barbara Sinatra appears at the National Italian American Foundation's 33rd Anniversary Awards Gala in Washington. Sinatra, the widow of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
In this 1976 file photo, Barbara Sinatra poses with her husband Frank Sinatra. Barbara Sinatra, a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. (AP Photo)