Caines Flowers has been a family business for 96 years. Current family members are Bunde Roebuck (left) Ariel Fuller, and her father Caine Pieffer, and Ariel's daughter Lucy Fuller age 7, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in Barberton, Ohio. The flower basket was used for a arrangement in President Warren Harding's funeral. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sixth generation family member, Lucy Fuller 7, sweeps the floor as her mother, Ariel Fuller, works on a casket spray at Caines Flowers in Barberton. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fifth generation worker Ariel Fuller makes a ribbon for a casket spray at Caines Flowers. Caines Flowers has been a family business for 96 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photo of Caines Flowers delivery truck in the Cherry Blossom Parade in the 1970's. (Photo courtesy Caines Flowers)
Caine Pieffer carries a completed flower arrangement to the display cooler. Caines Flowers has been a family business in Barberton for 96 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bunde Roebuck takes a order at Caines Flowers. Caines Flowers has been a family business for 96 years. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A framed photo of 3rd generation owner William Pieffer as he drives the company van in the Cherry Blossom Parade in the 1970's sits next to antique flower vases at Caines Flowers. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
