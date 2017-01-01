Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Senior Zachary Wilson, 18, works on stringing his prosthetic hand in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sophomores Landon Henshaw (left) and Russell Smith work on putting pins in their prosthetic hand in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students work on their prosthetic hand projects in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sophomore Justine Rodriguez works with her prosthetic hand project in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Kaser holds example fingers for the prosthetic hand project in his STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday in Barberton. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
David Kaser talks with his STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday in Barberton. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Students work on their prosthetic hand projects in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School on Wednesday in Barberton. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sophomore Sarah Stacy created a phone charger holder in David Kaser's STEM class at Barberton High School. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A laser printer in David Kaser's STEM class works on creating dice at Barberton High School on Wednesday. The class focuses on 3-D design and the use of 3-D printers. Students are completing a prosthetic hand project that will be shipped to two different organizations who will test them and find matches. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)