Siblings Wassem Kelani, 5, and Maria Kelani, 3, of Barberton play a matching game at the First Things First table at the Magical Beginnings Fair at Lake Anna YMCA. The Barberton community is stressing the importune of reading to children, even babies, and learning other techniques to develop early brain development. The fair brought families together to share information and resources. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Elijah McNamara, 4, of Barberton chats with Children's Author Conrad J. Storad, of Barberton, at the Magical Beginnings Fair at Lake Anna YMCA. The Barberton community is stressing the importacne of reading to children, even babies, and learning other techniques to develop early brain development. The fair brought families together to share information and resources. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton high school volunteer Jackie Ferguson plays Mr. Potato Head with 3-year-old Camden Lange of Barberton at the Magical Beginnings Fair. The Barberton community is stressing the importance of reading to children, even babies, and learning other techniques to develop early brain development. The fair brought families together to share information and resources. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Jim Stonkus, CEO of Barberton Community Foundation, Patti Cleary, Barberton Superintendent, Barberton Mayor William Judge and Jeff Ramnytz,new Barberton Superintendent, pose for a photo at the Magical Beginnings Fair. The Barberton community is stressing the importune of reading to children, even babies, and learning other techniques to develop early brain development. The fair brought families together to share information and resources. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)