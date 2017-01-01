Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cara Drury (left) a volunteer at the Community Pregnancy Center gives client Justin Carlson, of Barberton, bedding to go with the crib he picked up for his three-month-old son at the center in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barb D'Aurelio, a volunteer at the Community Pregnancy Center in Barberton, shows donated baby clothes that the center's clients' may have for their children. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cara Drury (left) a volunteer at the Community Pregnancy Center gives client Justin Carlson, of Barberton, bedding to go with the crib he picked up for his three-month-old son at the center in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cara Drury, a volunteer at the Community Pregnancy Center unpacks donated baby formula at the center in Barberton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Justin Carlson, of Barberton, loads a crib he received from the Community Pregnancy Center for his three-month-old son. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)