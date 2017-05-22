Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Don Kaser poses for a portrait with a rental bicycle on Monday, May 22, 2017, at R-D Bike Shop in Barberton, Ohio. Barberton is beginning a bike loan program where people can borrow a bike all day by showing their photo ID. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Don Kaser owner of R-D Bike Shop in Barberton stands with a bike that residents and visitors can borrow to kickoff the Barberton Bike Share program starting Friday. Bikes, helmets and locks, can be borrowed for the day by showing a photo ID and signing a waiver.
(Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Don Kaser poses for a portrait with a rental bicycles on Monday, May 22, 2017, at R-D Bike Shop in Barberton, Ohio. Barberton is beginning a bike loan program where people can borrow a bike all day by showing their photo ID. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)