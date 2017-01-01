Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An empty field between Frederick Street and Miller Street in the New Haven development in Barberton. The Barberton Community Foundation, which owns the development is hoping to negotiate a sale to a developer to pass it on for a better chance of success. The development which was started in the 1990's but it never took off fully. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal) Journal)
A dead end sign marks the end of Frederick Street near South Himelrigh Alley in the New Haven development in Barberton. The Barberton Community Foundation, which owns the development is hoping to negotiate a sale to a developer to pass it on for a better chance of success. The development which was started in the 1990's but it never took off fully. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
The entrance to the New Haven development off of Airline Road and Bishop Oval in Barberton. The Barberton Community Foundation, which owns the development is hoping to negotiate a sale to a developer to pass it on for a better chance of success. The development which was started in the 1990's but it never took off fully. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lot available signs in the New Haven development in Barberton. The Barberton Community Foundation, which owns the development is hoping to negotiate a sale to a developer to pass it on for a better chance of success. The development which was started in the 1990's but it never took off fully. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)