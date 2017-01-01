Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Barberton Better Block banners line Second Street in downtown Barberton. This Friday and Saturday Barberton will host Better Block. The event will focus on what Second Street could look like with some new investment and will feature pop-up vendors, outdoor cafes and activities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton Better Block project lead Amber Genet and committee member Debby Rolland pose for a portrait on the newly paved Second Street in downtown Barberton. This Friday and Saturday Barberton will host Better Block. The event will focus on what Second Street could look like with some new investment and will feature pop-up vendors, outdoor cafes and activities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Magic City owners Jay and Erica Graham stand for a picture in the alley off Second Street outside their business where Barberton's Better Block will host a beer garden in downtown Barberton. This Friday and Saturday Barberton will host Better Block. The event will focus on what Second Street could look like with some new investment and will feature pop-up vendors, outdoor cafes and activities. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)