Canton South's D. J. Schoeppner (right) tries to turn Jefferson Area's Joey Baitt while competing in the championship match of the 126 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Schoeppner won the match 8-2. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Sonny Shump (top) prepares to pin Archbishop Hoban's Kevin Swaney while competing in the championship match of the 132 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Norwayne's Kollin Moore (left) tries to turn Garfield Heights' David Celinski while competing in the championship match of the 152 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Moore won the match 9-4. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Norwaynes' Kurt Moore (front) is flipped to the mat by Beachwood's Ryan Harris while competing in the championship match of the 160 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Moore lost the match 6-5. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Rootstown's Travis Linton (top) tries to turn Brunswick's Tyler Hughes while competing in the championship match of the 170 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Linton won the match 6-5. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Stephen Suglio (top) prepares to pin Kent Roosevelt's John Spurney while competing in the championship match of the 182 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina Highland's Adam Kluk (left) tries to turn Barberton's Aaron Tschantz while competing in the championship match of the 195 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Kluk won the match 9-3. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton's Vernon Rowe (right) lifts Norton's Sean Rutherford off the mat while competing in the championship match of the 220 lb. weight class during the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling tournament at Firestone High School on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Akron, Ohio. Rowe won the match 7-3. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)