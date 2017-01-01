Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Abdul AlGhamdi, from Saudi Arabia, serves a sample of Saudi coffee, a blend of lightly roasted coffee beans and cardamom, to C.J. Stumpf, during a roundtable with International students from the University of Akron and two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hye-yeon Jo, from South Korea, (left) uses her computer to give a short presentation on her country as Yukie Tanii, of Japan, looks on during a roundtable with International students from the University of Akron and two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton High School student Justyce Smith asks a question during a roundtable presentation by International students from the University of Akron and two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Manny Gonzalez, from Cuba, joins fellow International students from the University of Akron during a roundtable with International students from the University of Akron and two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton High School students (from left) Dennis Horak III, Ryan McCarthy, and Timothy Jennings-Morten listen as International students from the University of Akron talk with two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Barberton High School student Paul Miller, listens as International students from the University of Akron talk to two social studies classes at Barberton High School on Friday. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)