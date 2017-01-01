Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The reopening of Lake Cinemas Theater is delayed about four weeks from the anticipated reopen date of Monday because of equipment, construction and cleaning delays. The downtown staple will reopen April 26. (Courtney Kerrigan/Ohio.com)
Jeff Davis, general manager of Great Oak Cinemas in Wadsworth, demonstrates how the new Sony digital projectors work. Great Oak Cinemas will operate the Barberton theater when it reopens April 26. (Courtney Kerrigan/Ohio.com)