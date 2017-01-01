Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A bat rest on a player's glove in the dugout of the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A crowd of 8225 fans watch the Akron RubberDucks and Altoona Curve during a game in 2016. Baseball fans are excited for the start of a new season. (David Dermer/Special to the Akron Beacon Journal)
Players from the Eastern and Western squads stand on the baselines during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner prior to the Eastern League All-Star Game in 2016. RubberDuck fans are excited for the start of a new season. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
An Akron RubberDucks players ball cap and glove rest on the field as the team warms up at Canal Park in preparation of Opening Day. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
A basket of fresh baseballs wait to be used for batting practice by the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park . (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron RubberDucks mascot Webster greets members of the Ohio Tornadoes team before the game against the Bowie Baysox last season. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Empty seats are ready for fans to cheer on the the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Rubber Ducks owner Ken Babby at Canal Parkin 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana celebrates after catching a foul pop-up for the final out against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP/File Photo)
/Cleveland Indians' Mike Napoli, left, Coco Crisp, top, and Jose Ramirez, bottom right, celebrate with teammates after the team's 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the baseball American League Championship Series in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP/File Photo)
Former Cleveland Indian Jim Thome unveils a statue dedicated to him inside Progressive Field prior to an Indians baseball game against the Texas Rangers in 2014. (AP File Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)