Wadsworth starting pitcher Ryan Prather delivers a pitch in the first inning against Wooster during the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster starting pitcher Ben Murphy delivers a pitch in the first inning against Wadsworth during the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's Cam Daugherty slides safely home as Wadsworth catcher Kyle Karaffa tries to tag in the inning during the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster short stop Cam Daugherty tags out Wadsworth's Brad Schieman as he attempts to steal second base in the second inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's Seth Carnahan slides safely under Wadsworth catcher Kyle Karaffa's tag attempt to score in the third inning during the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth right fielder Brad Schieman runs in for the catch as Wooster's Ethan Keck flies out in the fourth inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster's Cam Daugherty (left) is forced out at scond as Wadsworth's Riley Campbell throws to first for a double play in the sixth inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth left fielder Nate Aberle misses Wooster's Tim Yuhas hit in the seventh inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kyel Pennington scores the tying run as Wooster's catcher Seth Carnahan waits for a throw in the seventh inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster Aric Saal is forced out at second by Wadsworth short stop Riley Campbell in the eighth inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Brad Schieman hits a game winning RBI single against Wooster in the eighth inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wooster third baseman Nick Buckingham misses the ball as Wadsworth's Kyle Pennington slides safely into to third before continuing to the plate to score on the play in the fifth inning of the first game of a double header at AC Park Saturday in Wadsworth. Wadsworth beat Wooster 10 to 9 in extra innings. (MikeCardew/Akron Beacon Journal)