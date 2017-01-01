Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
This Thursday, May 2016, file photo, shows a sign outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3 billion in lost business over a dozen years.That's despite Republican assurances that the "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
This March 2015, file photo, shows signage outside PayPal's headquarters in San Jose, Calif. The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3 billion in lost business over a dozen years. Paypal canceled plans to build a facility in North Carolina because of the "bathroom bill." (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
In this Dec. 2016 file photo, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper holds a press conference in Raleigh, N.C. The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3 billion in lost business over a dozen years. That's despite Republican assurances that the "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy. (Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP, File)